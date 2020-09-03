Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Are ‘Now In A Great Place’ And ‘Closer Together’ After Pregnancy Reveal!

Life is good — really good — right now for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett!

As you’ll no doubt recall, the Vanderpump Rules star first announced her pregnancy on Wednesday morning as part of a brand new episode of her Give Them Lala… with Randall podcast (shown in the inset, above). Now, as it turns out, she’s totally been bitten by the love bug once again, too!

An insider dished to E! News late Wednesday night about the super-happy situation for the reality TV star and her film producer fiancé, and from the sounds of this source, things are comin’ up great for Lala early on in the journey!

The deets (below):

“Not many people knew [about the pregnancy] and she wanted to share the news herself before people started to speculate. The pregnancy is still very early, but it’s brought her and Randall closer together. Quarantine has been hard on their relationship, but they are now in a great place and are very excited about the baby news.”

Awww! That’s so great to hear!

Quarantine life these past six (!) months has been tough on a lot of relationships, of course, and Lala and Randall evidently experienced that, too. In addition to that insider info (above), the couple confirmed they fought A LOT and there was even speculation a split happened — though Kent thwarted that herself. You’ll also recall how they were supposed to have their wedding earlier this year, before the pandemic forced its postponement on into 2021.

But as it turns out, things have worked out for the best with that! This source further revealed how looking at it now, Lala is actually glad things went down in this order:

“Lala was very disappointed with having to postpone her wedding this year but thinks it was meant to be for her to get pregnant instead. She wants to have a wedding after the baby is born.”

More time to plan, more time to make it perfect… and, hey, who are we kidding: more time to get that perfect fit for the wedding dress!

Beyond the wedding adjustments, though, it’s doubly perfect that Lala’s pregnancy news comes just as close friend and former co-star Stassi Schroder is going through the same thing at the same time! Another insider told the outlet how Lala and her former Vanderpump Rules co-star are already “constantly texting about baby items,” and more:

“They [Lala and Stassi] love that they have someone close to understand what each are going through. Lala wants all of her friends to get pregnant soon too so they can all have babies close in age. She always jokingly tells Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney to get on board and wants it to be a Vanderpump Rules baby boom.”

Haha awww! That’s adorable! What can we say, Perezcious readers? Everything’s comin’ up Lala right now for the reality TV star and her beloved beau! And we couldn’t be happier to see them enjoy every minute of this pregnancy, and prepare for the wonderful baby to come!

Reactions?! What do y’all think about Lala’s big news?? Sound off with your take about all of it down in the comments (below)!!!

