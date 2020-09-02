Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Expecting First Child With Fiancé Randall Emmett!

Despite having to postpone their April wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett still have amazing news to share with fans: they’re pregnant!

The couple made the announcement on the Wednesday episode of their Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast, which featured Lisa Vanderpump as their guest. Randall quickly started today’s installment by hinting at a surprise they wanted to share with listeners before the reality TV star broke down in tears as she announced she’s expecting her first child with the movie producer.

An emotional Lala shared:

“I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real life thing. I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The Vanderpump Rules personality, who turns 30 on September 2, confessed she “can’t think of any other way to celebrate.” Noting how the pregnancy was the “best gift” given to her, she joked:

“My body also helped out too. I am pregnant.”

It must be crazy surreal for her to say it out loud!! Of course, the Bravolebrity is “so excited” and already feels “very maternal and motherly.” While she didn’t share any other details about the big life change, except for saying she’s almost a couple days shy of 10 weeks, Lala and Randall do plan on finding out the sex of the baby instead of keeping it a surprise!

Later in the episode, the pair broke their news to Lisa, who was SHOOK! You couldn’t ask for a better reaction!!

It’s clearly all new for the 30-year-old birthday girl, but we’re sure she can feels reassured knowing her soon-to-be hubby shares two children with ex Ambyr Childers. Kent has stepped up big time with her future stepkids, even recounting a recent vacation they were all on when she found out she was preggers!

Having been together for over four years now, she and Randall noted how they were trying for a baby for just about a month. AND if the timing of it all isn’t wild enough, they got engaged exactly two years ago — give or take a day. At the time, Lala gushed on Instagram about taking the next step with her man:

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

Sounds like they’re even happier now! Congrats to the couple! P.S. You can listen to their podcast ep in full HERE to hear even more about the baby.

