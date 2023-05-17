Lala Kent & Scheana Shay's Surprising Reactions To Ariana Madix’s Hunky New Man!

Did Ariana Madix’s hunky new boyfriend get the stamp of approval from two of her best friends?

As you may know, the 37-year-old reality star wasted no time in moving on from her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval! And after she discovered his months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend Raquel Leviss, who can blame her?!

Just a month after their split, Ariana began dating a fitness coach named Daniel Wai – and they haven’t been shy about showing off their romance on social media! See (below):

Things seem to be heating up between the pair! But what do her co-stars and friends Scheana Shay and Lala Kent think about her beau? They must be hesitant about Ariana’s new man since the last guy lied and cheated on her for months, right? No one would blame them for being worried if Daniel would betray Ariana or break her heart. However, it seems he has already won over these two!

Scheana, who met Daniel while hanging out with the fledgling couple at Coachella, gushed about him to E! News on Tuesday, saying that Ariana “has the best energy” whenever she is around the personal trainer:

“The way that I witnessed him treat her, I’ve honestly – not even in the beginning of her relationship with Tom – ever seen her light up the way she does when he gets around her, when she talks about him. It’s been really, really amazing to just see her so happy.”

Aww! She more than deserves someone who will treat her well! For her part, Lala has not met Daniel in person yet. However, the 32-year-old revealed she’s already seen a huge difference in Ariana ever since her relationship with Sandoval ended and her new romance started. She explained:

“Just the way that she talks about him, her energy is just completely different. I’m so happy for her, because as an outsider, I was watching her and her relationship, just really feeling for her.

We love to hear that Ariana is so happy! Looking back, Lala now feels Ariana’s relationship with the restaurant owner/philanderer was taking a huge toll on her — even before Le Scandoval broke. She said:

“This person that she’s with, Sandoval, is sucking her dry, just depleting her of her energy, stifling her fire. It was really sad for me to watch, and I think a huge reason why she and I – our friendship had declined somewhat was because I really just did not like her boyfriend. So to see her with this new guy, where she just seems light and excited about life, it’s inspiring.”

In fact, Lala shared that she has some hope about her own love life for the first since her 2021 breakup with Randall Emmett, all thanks to Ariana’s new romance:

“I still have not been able to bounce back from the betrayal in my relationship, and it’s been a year and a half, so just watching her, it’s like, ‘Wow, maybe there are good men that I can open myself up to.’”

Wow! It’s a pretty good sign when even Lala, in her bitter state, can give Daniel a glowing review — and she hasn’t even hung out with him yet! Even before Scandoval, we never heard these positive remarks about her relationship with Sandoval! Reactions to what the pair had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

