Ariana Madix & Coachella Beau Daniel Wai Caught Talking S**t About Raquel Leviss During Date Night!

Things between Ariana Madix and her new fling Daniel Wai are really heating up!

The new couple was spotted in New York City this week flaunting lots of PDA and even openly bashing Raquel Leviss, who notoriously cheated with Ariana’s ex Tom Sandoval for months before the affair was exposed in March. On Wednesday night, the pair was out on a double date at Ma De — and they were having a great time shading the SUR waitress, an eyewitness told Page Six:

“They looked lovey dovey. And they were openly talking s**t about Raquel at the table.”

LOLz! You know they don’t give a f**k if they’re dissing her in public!

Related: Kristen Doute Claims ‘Trash’ Tom Sandoval Slept With ‘Multiple’ People

Unfortunately, the details of their conversation were not relayed, but it couldn’t have been good! We’d sure love to know what they were gossiping about! We mean, the SUR waitress is currently in a mental health facility, so she can’t be generating any new scandals for the friend group, can she??

The next day, the Bravo personality’s Coachella crush was spotted with his arm slung around the Vanderpump Rules star as they strolled through the Big Apple, doing some high-end shopping at Louis Vuitton, per TMZ. And get this: it was the fitness trainer’s birthday! For his special day, they shared a smooch for all to see. Ch-ch-check it out:

Ariana Madix Goes Shopping with New Boyfriend Daniel Wai In New York City https://t.co/RipVN8fsRk — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2023

Aw!

Such a gentleman he is for carrying the bags! Daniel also posted a photo on his Instagram Story:

Related: Howie Mandel ‘Promised’ Tom’s Team He Wouldn’t ‘Challenge Him’

As you’ll notice above, Ariana was wearing a very eye-catching sweatshirt, too! Her outfit read “Boys Lie Goodbye,” and we’d say it’s the perfect statement piece after all the lying we’ve witnessed the bar owner do on the latest episodes of VPR! It’s also not the first time the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author has worn the Boys Lie brand since Scandoval began, so she’s certainly picking her clothes with intention.

As Perezcious readers know, Ariana and Daniel first sparked dating rumors when they were seen getting cozy at Coachella last month. After their weekend at the festival, the reality star put the extra effort in and dropped the hunk off at LAX — true commitment! On Tuesday, the duo was seen on another date night cuddling together during a New York Yankees game. They even made an appearance on the jumbotron! Addressing their clear chemistry, a source told People last month:

“Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn’t jumping into anything serious. What you’re seeing is a woman who is single and having fun.”

Wonder if her feelings are growing stronger?! A birthday trip to NYC seems somewhat serious to us! Either way, we’re just glad to see she looks to be enjoying herself! She more than deserves it!

Meanwhile, Tom and Raquel aren’t doing so hot as they have reportedly hit pause on their romance amid the controversy. Guess that’s karma! Thoughts?

[Image via Daniel Wai/Raquel Leviss/Instagram]