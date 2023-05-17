Randall Emmett Slams Upcoming 'Vindictive Hit Piece' Documentary -- And Calls Out Ex Lala Kent!

Randall Emmett is not happy about Hulu’s upcoming documentary, The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump.

If you haven’t heard, ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios teamed up to investigate over 30 lawsuits and rumors about the filmmaker following the publication of an LA Times‘ exposé out last June. According to the trailer, they sat down with his ex Lala Kent’s mother and brother, Lisa and Easton Burningham, comedian Heather McDonald, journalists Amy Kaufman and Meg James, and Puck News co-founder Matt Belloni to get all the dirt on the Hollywood producer, including allegations of racism and workplace abuse.

It is bound to be an explosive film — take a look at the heated trailer (below):

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, Randall slammed the film and argued the journalists had a “personal vendetta” against him. He shared:

“Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me. One of the writers, Amy Kaufman, seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent.”

He then put the reality star on blast — and claimed she was only doing this to make him look bad amid a legal battle:

“Among other things, the article contained fictitious and greatly exaggerated stories made up by a few former disgruntled employees who had been dismissed. Lala was also a participant in this fiasco, likely because I have been fighting for 50/50 joint legal custody of our child.”

The exes are currently fighting over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Ocean. In the article last summer, the Give Them Lala podcast host claimed Randall violently knocked her to the ground when she confronted him about allegedly cheating on her after photos of him with two women in Nashville surfaced. She told the newspaper:

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it [his phone] from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

The outlet claimed it confirmed the accusations with five people who Lala spoke with after the confrontation. Emmett denied the incident via a spokesperson at the time.

It should be noted the Vanderpump Rules star was not interviewed again for the upcoming documentary, though the doc will feature access to interview footage of Kent describing the demise of her relationship, per Page Six. As for why Randall didn’t participate in the project, he complained:

“I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based.”

The 52-year-old went on:

“It’s my understanding numerous people were contacted to participate in this documentary and most declined.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass producer claims he was “told people were encouraged to speak negatively about me while the vast majority had only positive things to say.” Because of this, he believes “the ones who had very definite agendas” were the ones who made it onto the screen. He continued:

“It also appears to me that very little if any fact-checking took place, with a complete absence of any journalistic integrity whatsoever.”

He then called the film “nothing more than a vindictive hit piece” and “a regurgitation of the biased Los Angeles Times article.” Furthermore, he thinks this is “a cheap attempt to capitalize on the current ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fever” following Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal. He concluded:

“My family, the people with whom I work and those who matter in my life all know the truth and my accomplishments; I have nothing to prove.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times is standing by everything they’ve reported. In a statement to Page Six, they hit back with:

“The Los Angeles Times stands behind its reporting on Randall Emmett. Two veteran entertainment journalists, Amy Kaufman and Meg James, reviewed hundreds of court filings and Emmett’s internal company records and interviewed three dozen former associates in the course of an investigation that published last year. If Emmett would like to dispute any of the facts in our reporting or the information that Kaufman and James share in the documentary, we welcome him to do so.”

They’re not backing down! We’ll see if Randall decides to clap back again at any of the claims more specifically once the film comes out on May 22. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

