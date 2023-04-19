Ariana Madix’s New Love Interest Drops Sweet Coachella Video Featuring The Vanderpump Rules Star!

Ariana Madix‘s new romantic connection is showing off just how amazing their turn at Coachella was!

As we’ve been reporting, fitness trainer Daniel Wai is suddenly in the spotlight after he was seen hanging around the desert music festival with the Vanderpump Rules star.

Of course, Ariana is coming off ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s awful, months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. And while the reality TV star may not be looking for anything super-serious right now, her Coachella connection with Wai has seriously warmed fans’ hearts!

Heck, even Tom has been talking about it!!

Late Tuesday night, Wai took to Instagram to show off a reel of highlight clips from his time out in Indio, California this past weekend. The fitness buff joked about his apparent Android phone with it, writing “when a green texter invades Coachella” in the caption. LOLz!

And as you can see (below), the hunk shared a LOT of video clips and photo snaps — and a good deal of them involved Ariana smiling happily by his side:

Wow!

The fans enjoyed seeing it all, too! Kristen Doute commented with a heart eyes emoji, and plenty of non-famous followers dropped their own opinions down in the comments, as you can see (below):

“You two look *so* happy how awesome to see how she shines with a great guy by her side” “You’re the luckiest guy to have Ariana by your side and she #leveledup” “I don’t know you guys and this reel made me experience Coachella vicariously in the happiest of ways” “Thank you for taking care of our girl the queen @arianamadix she deserves so much! She looks so happy and we are here for it” “Looks like an amazing time. Thanks for letting me live vicariously through you.”

Love it!

What about U, Perezcious readers??

Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

