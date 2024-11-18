Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Lamar Odom Gives Sad Khloé Kardashian Relationship Update After That Love Doll Business... ‘Definitely Cheating'! Ethan Slater's Wife Found Flirty Texts Between Him & Ariana Grande, Insider Claims! Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Hookups With Morgan Wallen AND Jason Statham! Brianna Chickenfry ALREADY Getting Cozy With New Man After Zach Bryan Split?! Look! Brianna Chickenfry Threatens To Release Video Of Alleged Zach Bryan Abuse After He Taunts Her With Cat Pics! Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Divorce Saga Suddenly Just Took A HUGE Turn! Details! Christina Haack Says She 'Did Not Enjoy Filming' With Ex Josh Hall For THIS Toxic Reason! Oof! Jessica Simpson ‘Heartbroken’ As She & Eric Johnson Are ‘Living Separately’! Brianna Chickenfry Says Ex Zach Bryan Picked Out Her Engagement Ring -- The Same Week He Was Sliding Into Other Women's DMs! WTF! Ben Foster Gave HUGE Clue Laura Prepon Split Was About Danny Masterson! But She Claims... MORE Brianna Chickenfry Drama? 'BFF' Dave Portnoy Leaves Podcast! OMG Teddi Mellencamp's Horse Trainer Posted The Most Pathetic Message To Wife He Allegedly Cheated On!

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Hookups With Morgan Wallen AND Jason Statham!

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Hook Ups With Morgan Wallen & Jason Statham!

Kristin Cavallari‘s BFF is spilling all the tea on her love life!

In a silly new Instagram video posted on Sunday, Kristin and her pal Justin Anderson took part in the police scanner trend, in which one person runs away from the camera while the other describes the suspect. Justin didn’t hold back when describing the Very Cavallari star, joking:

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back.”

LOLz!!

Related: Kristin Is ‘Still Bitter’ As ‘Total Loser’ Ex Jay Cutler Resurfaces After DUI Arrest!

The reality star was linked to the country musician in September 2023 but denied dating rumors when questioned by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live at the time. But now, based on Justin’s read, we guess something really was going on!

The tea didn’t stop there. Justin revealed another secret romance, sharing:

“Suspect’s hottest hookup that she’s never told anyone about was with Jason Statham.”

Okay, girl!!! She was rumored to be dating the actor in 2009 before getting together with Jay Cutler. And now finally, after all this time, we get the answers. Hah!

Elsewhere in the video, Justin teased Kristen for priding “herself on being independent,” but she “always [has] a guy on rotation,” which caused her to laugh, seemingly agreeing. Iconic! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So good! Now we want even more tea on these hookups!

Reactions?? Are U surprised by this? Let us know (below)…

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram & Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 18, 2024 09:03am PDT

Share This