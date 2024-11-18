Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Hookups With Morgan Wallen AND Jason Statham!

Kristin Cavallari‘s BFF is spilling all the tea on her love life!

In a silly new Instagram video posted on Sunday, Kristin and her pal Justin Anderson took part in the police scanner trend, in which one person runs away from the camera while the other describes the suspect. Justin didn’t hold back when describing the Very Cavallari star, joking:

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back.”

LOLz!!

The reality star was linked to the country musician in September 2023 but denied dating rumors when questioned by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live at the time. But now, based on Justin’s read, we guess something really was going on!

The tea didn’t stop there. Justin revealed another secret romance, sharing:

“Suspect’s hottest hookup that she’s never told anyone about was with Jason Statham.”

Okay, girl!!! She was rumored to be dating the actor in 2009 before getting together with Jay Cutler. And now finally, after all this time, we get the answers. Hah!

Elsewhere in the video, Justin teased Kristen for priding “herself on being independent,” but she “always [has] a guy on rotation,” which caused her to laugh, seemingly agreeing. Iconic! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So good! Now we want even more tea on these hookups!

Reactions?? Are U surprised by this? Let us know (below)…

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram & Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]