Lamar Odom Gives Sad Khloé Kardashian Relationship Update After That Love Doll Business...

Lamar Odom isn’t doing much Keeping Up with the members of the Kardashian fam these days. And specifically next to none at all with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian!

Of course, the duo finalized their divorce nearly eight full years ago now. So, on one hand, the fact that they don’t connect regularly shouldn’t really be a surprise. Who keeps up with their ex-spouse nearly a decade after splitting up?! Some people, perhaps (looking at you, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow) but not most of us! And judging by Lamar’s latest words on the matter, his rift from the Revenge Body alum is sizable!

The former Los Angeles Lakers star revealed as much in a fairly sad update during a guest appearance on the We’re Out Of Time podcast this week. The pod, hosted by Richard Taite, drops on Tuesday. But E! News got a sneak peek with a brief audio clip from it on Monday! In the clip, Odom was asked whether he still talks regularly with the Good American mogul. He revealed:

“I don’t speak to her much. She still cares about me. But I don’t speak to her.”

Ugh!

That doesn’t mean there’s no communication between the exes at all, tho. The former University of Rhode Island hoops legend explained that he does reach out on occasion, and sometimes even gets a response:

“I can text her and she’ll reply.”

Still, it’s definitely a different landscape than even just a few years ago. Remember, Khloé stepped up big-time after Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in October of 2015. At the time, she postponed their ongoing divorce to rush to be by his bedside and help in any way she could. And in more recent years, Lamar has (virtually) faced off against Khloé’s other ex, Tristan Thompson, over the latter’s numerous infidelity issues!

Clearly, there was a bond there. And that kindness will never fully go away — especially from someone like Khloé, who wears her heart on her sleeve and cares SO much about her friends and family!

But also… Perezcious readers ought to recall how earlier this month, Lamar literally created a customized Khloé-lookalike sex doll. Like, dude, come on! There’s checking in on your ex-wife every now and again, and then there’s f**king some sex pillow that looks suspiciously like her.

Maybe it’s no wonder that Khloé doesn’t speak to him as much anymore?!?! Just throwing it out there! Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below)…

