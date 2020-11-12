Lamar Odom & Fiancée Sabrina Parr Are Already Back Together Just Days After Her Concerning Breakup Message!

Back like they never left (each other)…

Last week, it appeared as though things were over for good between former NBA star Lamar Odom and his fiancée, fitness guru Sabrina Parr. But hold on just a second! Based on new Instagram Stories snooping, it appears these two are back together again, and moving forward as an engaged couple!

Related: Lamar Gets Emotional Talking About Kobe Bryant In Heartbreaking New Interview

As you can see (below), Parr posted this snap to her IG on Wednesday night, making it pretty clear that she and Lam-Lam are solid as can be and back feelin’ their loving ways:

Awwww! Love to see the anniversary post!

Obviously, Parr’s initial comment last week about how Khloé Kardashian‘s ex “has some things that he alone needs to work through,” is still pretty concerning, especially when you consider the basketball star’s history of addiction. But it’s nice to see that these two have made up and reconciled, and that they appear to be on the right track again.

Love to see love blossom!!!

What about U, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Lamar Odom/Sabrina Parr/Instagram]