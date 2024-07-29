Lana Condor Reveals Her Mother Passed Away In Poignant Tribute Post: 'Sheer Devastation'

Lana Condor is mourning her mother, who just passed away.

On Instagram Sunday, the To All Of The Boys I’ve Loved Before actress penned a tear-jerking post, revealing she’d lost her mother Mary Condor just a few days prior. The 27-year-old shared a home photo of herself when she was just a little girl as her mom held her hand, and wrote in the caption:

“My beautiful beautiful mama, I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost.”

Lana went on to describe how it still doesn’t feel real — and she keeps thinking her mom might return her call:

“I keep thinking you just went out to run a quick errand, maybe you’re grabbing that smoked salmon dip we both love and that you’ll be right back, or that you just missed my call because you didn’t have your phone on you because you preferred to be present in the moment and look up instead of down. I keep thinking that you’ll call me right back. I keep thinking that I still have you here.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse star shared how her mother shaped her life and outlook on the world, saying Mary had “unconditional kindness” and saw the world through “humor filled lenses”:

“I want, I need, you to know that every good thing I am, is because of you. You taught me how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate. You taught me to always trust my gut and run fiercely with my instincts. You taught me empathy, in a world that needs much more of it. You showed me what unconditional kindness and compassion is, and that both should always be our first choice. That seeing the world thru humor filled lenses is not only one of our best survival techniques, but also a brave choice, that can improve our daily lives exponentially.”

Lana poetically expressed that even “sunrises will now always feel somewhat muted” in her mother’s absence:

“You infused our world with so much joy and warmth and color that I fear the sunrises will always now feel somewhat muted because you aren’t here to watch them with me, like we always loved to do. It’s only been a few days since I lost you, but I miss you like you’ve been gone for way longer and also like you just left. I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity. I miss you with my whole soul.”

Wrapping up the emotional post, the actress expressed her desire for her mom to “find” her again one day, just as she did all those years ago when she adopted her from Vietnam:

“I used to say “I love you more than you could possibly ever know,” I hope now, wherever you are, that you know. You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again. I love you endlessly. Love, Lanzie.”

Such sad news. It truly sounds like Mary was one of a kind. Our hearts go out to Lana and the rest of her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P.

