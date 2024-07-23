Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight Dead At 25 -- Chilling Final Instagram Post Goes Live After Death

Slash and his family are mourning the tragic loss of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight.

On Instagram Sunday, the Guns N’ Roses rocker shared a post revealing the untimely death of his girlfriend Meegan Hodges‘ daughter in a statement. The post read:

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”

Heartbreaking. Only 25 years old! So young…

The guitarist went on to praise Lucy-Bleu’s talents, while also asking for privacy:

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

In the wake of this terrible news, Slash cancelled part of his ongoing S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office told The Post on Monday an autopsy has been scheduled for Lucy-Bleu and that she passed away at a private residence.

Right now, no one has confirmed or speculated on her cause of death, but a chilling post that made to the tattoo artist’s page after her death announcement has left fans heartbroken. In a Monday, presumably pre-scheduled upload of a selfie, Lucy-Bleu wrote in a caption:

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace”

So sad… it sounds like she knew what was coming.

In the comments, her grief-stricken mother wrote:

“MY BABY GIRL! I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

Devastating. Our hearts go out to Slash and his family as they navigate this indescribable loss. May Lucy-Bleu rest in peace.

