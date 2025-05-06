Got A Tip?

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Walks The Met Gala Red Carpet Solo -- But Gives Nod To Her Alligator Tour Guide Husband!

Lana Del Rey Met Gala Red Carpet 2025

Honeymoon is here!

Lana Del Rey has made her mark on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in custom Valentino! She arrived with designer Allesandro Michele in a modest black gown featuring an elegant sheer lace pattern on her back. See (below):

Though her alligator tour guide husband Jeremy Dufrene was nowhere to be seen, she gave him a subtle nod with alligator clips in her classically-styled hair. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 17:12pm PDT

