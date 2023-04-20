Larsa Pippen Shades Tamron Hall MONTHS After Contentious Interview About Marcus Jordan Relationship!

Larsa Pippen is coming for Tamron Hall over an interview that, to be honest, we all kind of forgot about for a while there…

As you may recall, back in February, the Real Housewives of Miami star went on the Tamron Hall Show to talk about her love life. At the time, the daytime TV show’s host was trying to make sense of reports about Larsa being romantically involved with Marcus Jordan. That was controversial, of course, because the reality TV star was formerly married to Scottie Pippen — who was teammates and, essentially, frenemies with Marcus’ father Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls for YEARS during the 1990s.

During her February turn on Tamron’s talk show, Larsa dodged repeated interrogations about Marcus. The 48-year-old RHOM star dismissed the idea that her 32-year-old man didn’t have the “level of maturity” to handle their relationship, saying:

“I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me. Scottie is 10 years older than me.”

Larsa also said at one point that she “didn’t really want to talk about” her younger boyfriend or his famous family, adding:

“I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents. They’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.”

ICYMI (or in case you forgot about it), you can re-live the whole thing from February (below):

OK, cool. So why is this popping back up in the news now??

Well, on Tuesday, the 52-year-old daytime TV talk show host sat down for an interview of her own with E! News. In that chat, Tamron addressed backlash at her interviewing technique regarding Larsa’s February appearance and others.

Hall explained:

“I can’t say [why Larsa felt perturbed]. I think we’re all entitled to feel the way that we feel. But the reality, and how I approach every interview, I want people to know they are in a safe space. I want them to know that this is an authentic conversation. My job is to not waste the time of the people watching at home.”

And the experienced host and television journalist added:

“Barbara Walters famously said she never wanted to leave an interview and have someone say, ‘you should’ve asked that.'”

You can watch Tamron’s discussion from a couple days ago (below):

And it was that resurfacing of Hall’s interviewing techniques which came full-circle on Wednesday!!

When The Shade Room published an Instagram post about Tamron’s comments on E! News, Larsa popped up in the comments section to give her thoughts about their February on-air fracas. First, the former OnlyFans star wrote Tamron was “negative and judgmental” during their chat:

“She was very negative and judgmental. Her tone and facial expressions indicated she never wanted to have a fair conversation.”

Then, Larsa tossed a big ol’ helping of shade Tamron’s way:

“If she Wants to audition for housewives I know somebody”

Oof!

That’s that signature sass we always love from Housewives stars — and most especially Larsa! (You can see a snap of the shady comment HERE, by the way.)

It’ll be very interesting to see how (or even if!) Tamron responds. She’s got a lot of heavy-hitting journalism on her resumé and comes from a hard news background. So will she get dragged into a Bravo-style social media spat after this shade? Or just ignore it and try to move on?!

Let us know your thoughts about what comes next in the comments (below), y’all!

