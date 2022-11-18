Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Not ‘Exclusively Together’ Following Cheating Allegations

Marcus Jordan’s cheating scandal just took quite a different turn…

As you’ve likely heard, TMZ Sports reported Monday that Larsa Pippen is officially dating basketball legend Michael Jordan’s SON, Marcus! The outlet noted the two have “been spending a ton of time together,” and are “really into each other.”

Over the past couple months, the pair have been spotted attending the hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud together, as well as a Halloween party, and cuddling up on the beach. However, as we previously reported, things took a turn as the former college basketball player was caught on video MAKING OUT with another mystery woman outside of his Orlando residence.

THEN, the following day, Marcus was apparently caught partying with yet ANOTHER woman, with an insider revealing:

“He was seen in the club with another girl, and she was wearing his Trophy Room chain.”

However, a new report may just work to clear his name of any cheating allegations… In a Thursday post, a close source told Page Six:

“Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together; they’re dating. It’s so new. They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other.”

The confidant added Larsa “doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Wait, what?! This totally conflicts with the previous report that the 48-year-old reality star had “no idea” her new man was entertaining other options, and that she was going to be “absolutely devastated” upon discovering the news. Remember, a source JUST told the US Sun Thursday:

“Larsa would never think he would be unfaithful to her. He treats her like royalty. He buys her gifts, dinners, pays for a lot of things — so she would be completely blindsided. She thinks she’s in an exclusive relationship with him.”

It sounds to us like there may be a source for Marcus and a separate source for Larsa both attempting to spin the revelation in the most positive way. The relaxed narrative that is being placed on the situation completely disregards Thursday’s report of Larsa being, “obsessed with Marcus,” and “telling people that she can see a future with him.”

To her credit, she DID tell fans at BravoCon in October that her and the 31-year-old were nothing more than “friends,” but we guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it continues to play out. Do you think Larsa will sever ties with Marcus, or do you think they really are just friends with benefits? Let us know in the comments down below!

