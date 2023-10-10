Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Has A 'Kylie Jenner Moment' -- Abruptly Changes 11-Month-Old Baby's Name!

LOLz! Lauren Bushnell is taking after Kylie Jenner! Is this going to be a trend??

The Bachelor alum revealed she abruptly changed her son’s name, despite him being 11 months old! And the move made her feel exactly like The Kardashians star! In a since-expired video on her Instagram Story on Friday, the reality star revealed:

“I just dropped off Baker’s name change form at the Vital Records Office, but I’m just having a Kylie Jenner moment, you know, changing my son’s name.”

LMFAO!

As we all know, Kylie famously changed her son’s name from Wolf to Aire! We’re sure she didn’t expect to become the first person everyone thinks of when they deal with a legal name change. Hah! But it was a BIG DEAL for her to act on her second thoughts and switch it up after so long! And Lauren knows 11 months is a long time, too! But the change is a lot smaller…

Related: Kylie Jenner Gets Festive With Stormi & Aire On Cute Pumpkin Patch Outing!

The 33-year-old clarified that her son’s first name is “still Baker,” but both she and her husband Chris Lane decided his middle name, Weston, wasn’t right. She explained:

“We actually, like, panicked in the hospital because we just couldn’t decide, and it was between West and Weston, and we ended up going with Weston. […] But Baker is such a Baker West, and that’s just what we call him. [Our firstborn] Dutton calls him Baker West. I call him Baker West, [and], like, his personality is so much more of a West than a Weston, so now he’s Baker West.”

Cute! Thankfully, the process was “super easy” and only cost her $15. Amazing!

Reactions, Perezious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Lauren Bushnell/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]