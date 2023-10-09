Kylie Jenner Gets Festive With Stormi & Aire On Cute Pumpkin Patch Outing! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner and her kids are fully in the fall mood!

On Saturday, the makeup mogul took daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 20 months, to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California for an October family staple: a day at the pumpkin patch! The party of three was joined by Kylie’s friend and fellow beauty influencer Yris Palmer, who has kids around the same age — 6-year-old daughter Ayla, and 16-month-old son Prince.

Perfect playdate!

Kylie captured a few special moments from the day on her Instagram Story, sharing photos of Aire sitting on her lap as the two went for a tractor ride, and a patch overflowing with festive gourds. See (below):

Kylie also shared a sweet pic of Stormi and Ayla walking hand-in-hand, and another of Aire and Prince side-by-side, which she aptly captioned:

“we made 2 sets of best friends @yrispalmer”

Awwww! See (below):

