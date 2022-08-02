YouTuber Lele Pons Is Engaged To Rapper Guaynaa!!

OMG! Lele Pons and her beau Guaynaa are officially engaged!!

The couple, who have been together since 2020, took the next step in their love life over the weekend when the rapper dropped down on one knee during DJ Steve Aoki‘s set at Tomorrowland in Belgium. In a video of the romantic moment shared to Instagram on Sunday, the couple stood on the main stage at the EDM festival for the big moment. The musician popped the question, which was followed by a quick and teary, “Yes!”

Ch-ch-check out the super sweet moment (below)!!

AW!!

In the caption of her post, the 26-year-old reflected:

“We’re getting married!!! I love you with all my heart @guaynaa !! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 100x YES!!!”

Adorbz! On her IG Story, the YouTube star raved about her bestie Paris Hilton, who was there to witness the proposal in person. Lele proclaimed:

“DEF ONE OF MY BRIDESMAIDS”

Cute!! Paris sweetly replied:

“You are so perfect together! I am so happy for you sis!”

The DJ even congratulated the couple for the history-making proposal, noting it was “the first time in Tomorrowland history” someone proposed on the main stage. He wrote on IG:

“Congrats to @lelepons & @guaynaa on their engagement.”

The pair went public with their romance two years ago, along with the release of their single, Se Te Nota. Earlier this year, they even joked about the possibility of getting married when Guaynaa, born Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, pranked his then-girlfriend by pretending to propose when he was just tying his shoe.

LOLz!! No wonder she was SO happy to finally see that ring! Speaking of, check out the gorgeous bling (below)!

Stunning!!

Congratulations, Lele and Guaynaa!!! Here’s to lots of love and happiness to come!

