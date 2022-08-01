Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren!

Gym, tan, diapers… TIMES TWO!

Another Jersey Shore baby is on the way now after Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced via Instagram on Sunday that he and his wife are expecting a second child to be born in a few months! The 40-year-old fist-pumping star took to the social media app with a bright, sunny family post on the final day of July. In it, he revealed that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is carrying the couple’s second baby!!

The duo posed in front of a nice outdoor setting along with their one-year-old son Romeo to share the news. Revealing that the baby is expected in the first month of 2023, Mike wrote:

“We have an amazing announcement!!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way, January 2023. God is Good.”

So great!

Here’s the “amazing announcement” indeed, in which the GTL king revealed his son Romeo is soon going to be a big brother:

Lauren doubled down by posting a nearly-identical message on her IG page, too. Love the dress, BTW!!

This is a huge development for Mike and Lauren, who got married back in November of 2018 — just weeks before Sorrentino was ordered to serve time in prison for tax evasion charges. After the MTV personality did his time and was released, the duo began trying to expand their family. In late 2019, the couple conceived a child, but Lauren miscarried. Understandably, they struggled with that challenge.

In a podcast interview from November of that year, Lauren recalled the grief that came from losing the pregnancy:

“It was hard. It was really difficult. But I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

Finally, a year later, everything came together just right for the partners when they announced they were pregnant again. The family was ecstatic at the second chance, as Lauren explained:

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing. I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life — and especially the challenging things we’ve gone through. If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here.”

Their son Romeo was born in May 2021 after a months-long pregnancy journey that was dutifully documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. And now, Romeo gets to be a big brother to a little baby as the family becomes a fearsome foursome! Our hearts are so full with this news!!

Congratulations to the growing family!

[Image via Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino/Instagram]