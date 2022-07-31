Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is 'Not Convinced' Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Will Last!

Not everyone thinks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage will last the test of time – especially one of her ex-husbands!

Which one believes Bennifer will head to splitsville one day? Her first husband, Ojani Noa! The 48-year-old claimed to Dailymail.com on Saturday that while Jennifer “loves being in love,” he finds that she loses interest in her partners fast once the honeymoon stage of the marriage is over:

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.’”

Related: How Gwyneth Paltrow Feels About Ex Ben Marrying J.Lo!

He went on to say that he believes “she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times,” adding:

“I can’t see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”

Yeesh… Clearly, Ojani is not a fan of Jen right now!

In case you didn’t know, Ojani met the 53-year-old singer when he was washing dishes at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant Lario’s On The Beach after fleeing Cuba. He recalled to the outlet:

“Miami was buzzing. I did some modelling. I hustled. I wanted the American dream – and I found it when Jen walked into Lario’s. I had no idea who she was. Our eyes glanced at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen.”

He claimed that Jennifer later told him she knew the first night they met she was going to marry him. But once they got hitched in 1997 and she became an overnight sensation from her role in Selena, their relationship started to sour. He said:

“She went from Jen to being J-Lo, this big business bringing in millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, ‘Sorry, she’s not available.’”

While working on launching her El Lay nightclub, Ojani also started seeing pictures published of Jennifer hanging out with Puff Daddy, who was producing her music in New York:

“I rang Jen and asked why she was going out with him on dates and she said, ‘It’s just business. This is what I’m being told I have to do.’ I was jealous and would scream, ‘But you are married!’ We wanted kids, we discussed having kids. Then she told me she couldn’t have a baby because it would interfere with her career.”

The duo eventually ended their relationship in 1998. Looking back on their marriage, Ojani expressed:

“There were many times I felt like Mr Cinderella. She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was. We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.”

While Ojani might be skeptical over Ben and Jen’s marriage, there are a lot of people who witness their Sin City nuptials who would 100 percent disagree with his take! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree that Ben and Jen will eventually breakup (again)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]