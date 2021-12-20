Incredible!! Leonardo DiCaprio Dove Into A 'Frozen Lake' To Save His Dogs!

Leonardo DiCaprio just risked his life to save his huskies!

The Titanic star knows a thing or two about the dangers of frozen water, but it turns out his dogs Jack and Jill don’t! During an Entertainment Weekly “Around The Table” sit-down interview on Thursday, Leonardo discussed a scary moment in which his dogs jumped into an ice-cold body of water on the set of his new Netflix film, Don’t Look Up. During the panel, the actor explained:

“Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake. I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake.”

That would be so startling to witness as a dog parent! And many might understandably be too shocked to move. But Leo didn’t, well, freeze up.

Co-star Jennifer Lawrence interrupted the 47-year-old to add some important details, noting:

“One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog. As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”

The Wolf of Wall Street lead continued to tell his side of the story, adding:

“Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together.”

Neither dog realized the extreme dangers of the lake since they usually reside in sunny California, DiCaprio teased:

“[They] did not understand the concept of a frozen lake.”

S-s-s-scary! We’re so glad the pups and their owner are okay! Reflecting on what happened after Leo’s IRL action star moment, his pregnant co-star continued:

“I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.”

LOLz!! In case you were wondering what would have happened next in Titanic if Jack had survived…

Adam McKay, the film’s director, also chimed in, calling the dogs “absolute tornadoes.” The Hunger Games lead couldn’t agree more, adding that they are “psychotic.” Yikes! What else have Jack and Jill been up to??

Leo and his girlfriend Camila Morrone rescued the huskies in 2020. They also share a third Husky named Sally. So cute as pups!

If you’re impressed by his heroic ways when it comes to animals, this is far from the first time the LA native has come to the rescue. In 2019, he helped save a man who fell off a yacht in St. Barts. Talk about icon material!

To hear the full dog rescue story, watch the EW interview (below)!

Thoughts?!

