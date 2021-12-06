Jennifer Lawrence Proudly Glams Up Her Baby Bump In Glorious Return To Red Carpet!

Jennifer Lawrence is stepping back out into the limelight, this time with her gorgeous baby bump!

The expecting movie star walked her first red carpet since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, and she was GORGEOUS! For the New York City premiere of her new Netflix film Don’t Look Up, which drops on the streamer on Christmas Eve, The Hunger Games alum rocked a stunning gold Dior gown with pleated cape sleeves. She styled it with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings and pulled back hair.

Ch-ch-check it out!!

Absolutely radiant!!

She was also joined by co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, and director Adam McKay. See them all pose together (below)!

As Perezcious readers know, the soon-to-be momma is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. They married in 2019 and have kept their love and family life fairly private since. In recent months, fans have only caught rare sightings of the Oscar winner in maternity clothes as she’s ventured around NYC.

While she looked AH-mazing on the red carpet, don’t expect her to suddenly open up about her private life too much once she does have the baby (which is likely any time between now and February, though she hasn’t even confirmed her due date).

She isn’t exactly one of those celebs who shares her ultrasound on social media and invites everyone into the process — and that is not going to change any time soon! The 31-year-old told Vanity Fair last month:

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Already sounding like such a protective momma bear! Love it!! But at the same time, if she’s going to glam up her baby bump like this, don’t hide it away either!

We cannot wait to see her shine in this new role! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

