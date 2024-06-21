Justin Timberlake's Exchange With Cop Too Young To Recognize Him Has The Internet IN HYSTERICS!

Social media users can’t get over that hilarious exchange between Justin Timberlake and the cop who arrested him! young cop who had NO IDEA who the singer was!

The 43-year-old pop star was arrested on a DWI charge this week after a night of partying and drinking with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, on Long Island, New York. And his fame was not getting him out of the situation, either! Not when the arresting officer had no clue of who Justin was! As a source told Page Six:

“The cop didn’t know who he was at first.”

The Social Network actor attempted to drop some hints. However, the cop was just too young — and couldn’t figure out why this man expected him to be impressed! The insider continued:

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

OMG! The situation was already bad for JT! But what makes it a whole lot worse now? He’s become the laughingstock of the internet! This interaction with the young cop had social media users in stitches! And they weren’t afraid to continue to poke fun over what happened on o X (Twitter)! See some of the funniest reactions (below):

“‘this is going to ruin the world tour’ is such a funny thing to say to the police arresting you for a DWI. iconic line” “i already feel like ‘this is going to ruin the tour. the world tour’ is gonna enter my vocabulary for the next six months.” “Gonna start saying ‘this is going to ruin the tour’ as a response to every slight inconvenience in my life.” “This is going to ruin the tour,’ I whisper when my PTO request gets denied.” “‘what tour?’ – ‘the world tour’ I know that young cop who arrested intoxicated Justin Timberlake is a Britney stan lol” “Honest to god, if Justin Timberlake had said to me ‘this is going to ruin the world tour’ to me, i would have asked ‘the trolls world tour?”

HA! Perhaps Justin should’ve brought up the Trolls franchise instead! Maybe he would’ve been recognized then! And, of course, social media users created a ton of memes about Justin and the cop, too! Check a few out (below):

Justin Timberlake when he realized no officers recognized him: pic.twitter.com/2DiibYnT5a — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) June 18, 2024

LOLz!

Unfortunately for all of us, we won’t get to laugh further over the footage of the interaction. The Sag Harbor Police Department is ruining the fun and won’t release the body cam footage from the arrest while the investigation is ongoing. Ugh. Everyone will just have to be satisfied with the memes for now! What were YOUR reactions to this hilarious interaction, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

