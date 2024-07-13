So, How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Feel About A Mostly Naked Theo James Making Out With GF Vittoria Ceretti? 

Is Leonardo DiCaprio chill with the streamy AF photoshoot his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti did with Theo James? Or did he become a super jealous boyfriend over it? Luckily, we’re getting the answer from an insider!

Vittoria and Theo sent temperatures rising this week when they were seen kissing in Capri, Italy, during a shoot for a new Dolce & Gabbana campaign! And they were practically naked as they got hot and heavy!

While lying down in a white boat, the pair — sporting nothing but very tiny white swimsuits — wrapped their arms around each other as they passionately made out. Ch-ch-check out the sexy shoot (below):

Speedo-clad Theo James gets hot and heavy with Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, for Dolce & Gabbana ad https://t.co/LjaPWP6SvS pic.twitter.com/yftRip35ES — Page Six (@PageSix) July 9, 2024

Holy smokes!

Now, not everyone would be cool with seeing their partner all over another person like this – even if it was for a job! But Leo apparently isn’t sweating over Vittoria’s hot shoot with The White Lotus hottie! He is an actor after all! He films steamy scenes all the time, so he knows this was strictly just a job for the model. A source told Dailymail.com on Friday:

“The steamy interactions that Vittoria is having with Theo have no bearing on her relationship with Leo, they both know it is work and it is a complete non issue.”

In fact, the Titanic star is thrilled Vittoria’s career is doing so well! Another insider insisted:

“Leo is not the least bit bothered by Vittoria’s photo shoot. He supports her career and he loves to see her succeed. She was incredibly successful before dating Leo and this is what she does.”

So, no, her spicy photoshoot with Theo won’t cause Leo to break up with her. Vittoria’s age, on the other hand? We’ll see! Perezcious readers know the Oscar winner has a history of dumping women once they turn 25 years old. At this time, the runway star is 26 as of last month — over his alleged age limit! One would think Leo would be ending their relationship by now. However, that is not happening anytime soon, at least so says the Dailymail.com insider! They claim the couple “love” each other, saying:

“Regarding her turning 26 and being out of Leo’s range, that is just ridiculous. They are in love and her age does not matter to him at all. Before he met her he was looking for a mature love and he has found just that. They are very happy together.”

Hmm. Again, we’ll see how long Leo and Vittoria last now that she has turned 26. But given his track record? If we had to guess, they will be one of the many celebs to head to splitsville this year! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Vittoria Ceretti/Instagram, HBO Asia/BBC Radio 1/YouTube]