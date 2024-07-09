Leonardo DiCaprio's GF Vittoria Ceretti Seen Making Out With Nearly Nude Hunk Theo James For Photoshoot!

Is it hot in here, or is it just Vittoria Ceretti and Theo James?!

Leonardo DiCaprio must be a very secure man, because his 26-year-old girlfriend just captured EVERYONE’S attention with a steamy new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana alongside the hunky White Lotus star… And they left very little to the imagination!

In photos obtained by multiple outlets, Vittoria and Theo can be seen on the beautiful beaches of Capri, Italy clad in matching barely-there swim gear. Theo has on white swim briefs while Vittoria sports a white bikini… But you can barely even tell that she’s wearing it because the 39-year-old was ALL over her!!

For the campaign, the pair are lying down in a white dingy boat — Vittoria on her back and Theo on top — as The Gentlemen star covers her in kisses. He can be seen wrapping his arms around her as Leo’s GF caresses his muscular shoulders. Swipe and scroll through to see it all (below):

DAYUM!!!

We can’t wait to see the ad in all its glory! But we wonder if Leo feels the same way?! LOLz! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

