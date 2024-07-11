Winona Ryder VS Kendall Jenner?! Beetlejuice Star Calls BS On Model's Met Gala Dress Claim!

Another day, another fashion controversy involving the KarJenner clan!

At the 2024 Met Gala, supermodel Kendall Jenner supposedly made history when she wore an archival Givenchy Haute Couture black dress designed by Alexander McQueen for the Fall-Winter 1999 collection. The stunning piece included a plunging neckline, tassels hanging down her side, and a sheer panel around her midsection that put a little bit of her booty on display. Take a look (below):

The Kardashians star looked amazing! And what made the gown extra special? Kendall claimed to Vogue that she was the “first human” to wear the vintage item as it was never shown on the runway and only displayed on a mannequin before. Thus, the dress was “literally a sleeping beauty” and more on theme than most.

However, the model apparently didn’t have her facts straight, as fashion buffs claimed on social media! They soon discovered someone else actually wore the same dress years ago! Who? Social media users uncovered a snap of none other than Winona Ryder rocking it for a 1999 Flaunt photoshoot! Check it out (below):

What a scam, turns out Kendall Jenner is not the first person to wear this ✨Givenchy by McQueen✨ gown! Winona Ryder in Flaunt Magazine, 1999, wearing the same dress… https://t.co/KIvFUzvr2r pic.twitter.com/n2W5pGhLVf — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) May 7, 2024

Wow!

Kendall wears that dress… but Winona EMBODIES that look! Amazing!

What’s the truth about the archival Givenchy dress, though? Was Kenny really the first person to wear it? At the time, Page Six Style said the 28-year-old reality star was correct. The outlet explained Winona only had a replica of the garment for the Flaunt shoot. But now, the Beetlejuice star herself disputed the report — and called BS on what Kendall said! She insisted in a new cover story with Harper’s Bazaar that she “did wear” the original, saying:

“I heard about that. I do remember that photo shoot. It was with my dear friend [and makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin. And I did wear it. I have pictures. The photographer gave me some prints. I’m in a tartan in one of them, and I’m in that dress.”

Hmm. Perhaps Kendall was just misinformed! She could have actually meant the outfit was never worn out in public before by anyone else! Obviously, mistakes happen! Or is there a chance Winona was wearing a replica, and she just never knew? Who knows?! We need Kendall or Givenchy to weigh in on the matter now to give us the answers once and for all! End the dress debate of 2024, finally! LOLz!

