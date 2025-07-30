Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Have Been Hiding Their Romance 'For A While' -- They Are 'Smitten'!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have been masking their love connection from the public eye “for a while” now!

The Naked Gun co-stars sparked romance rumors last week at the London premiere of their comedy when Pammy planted an intimate kiss on the Irish actor’s cheek.

On Tuesday, they appeared on the Today show where they filmed a cheeky bit pretending to be caught making out by the show’s cameras. Shortly after, however, insiders confirmed to People they ARE in fact dating! Awww! And as we’ve been following, the pair have had nothing but glowing things to say about one another. Liam charmingly said he’s “madly in love” with Pam, who has spoiled the Star Wars alum with home-baked bread and cookies.

So sweet! But while this may all seem extremely fresh to us, it sounds like they’ve actually been developing their romance for a little while!

Related: Tom Brady Takes A Swipe At Ex Gisele Bündchen In Newsletter About ‘Family’!

On Tuesday, an insider told DailyMail.com they’ve been exploring their love “for a while” and that “sparks”have been flying ever since they began shooting The Naked Gun… All the way back in May 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia! Wow! The source added:

“Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive. She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs.”

That’s so sweet! On Monday, Pammy brought sons ​​Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, to the New York premiere of The Naked Gun. Liam also brought his boys Daniel Neeson, 28, and Micheál Richardson, 30.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are each joined by their sons at #TheNakedGun premiere pic.twitter.com/e7RToPq9h4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2025

The insider added:

“Pam cooks and gardens at home… it’s wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood and Liam loves that. He actually gets involved.”

What a beautiful pairing!

On Wednesday, a separate source told Page Six that Pamela has actually been crushing on the Taken star since long before they started filming together:

“Getting close to him has been on her mind since she was cast. He’s f**king Liam Neeson. She has always found him attractive and interesting.”

They’re apparently still in the relatively early stages of their relationship and are “figuring things out along the way,” but it seems like there’s nothing but fireworks! And we love that for them!

What do YOU think of this Hollywood couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Phil Lewis/WENN]