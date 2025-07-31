Pamela Anderson Is 'Just Like' Liam Neeson's Late Wife Natasha Richardson, Says Andy Cohen

Pamela Anderson is more special to Liam Neeson than anyone might have first thought…

As we’ve been following, the Taken star has struck up a relationship with his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson — a decision we’re sure wasn’t easy to make. If you didn’t know, Liam tragically lost his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009 to a skiing accident. And since then, he’s just about sworn off dating.

So, why break his streak for the Baywatch star? Well, she may just remind him a bit of his late love.

During Wednesday’s episode of Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen reflected on his personal friendship with Natasha and shared his thoughts on Liam moving on with Pammy:

“You know, Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I’m gonna tell you something. I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is. Shipping.”

The reality TV exec said he ran into Liam at the Monday night premiere of The Naked Gun in New York and pointed out to him how similar Pam is to Natasha:

“‘Sweetie, it’s been 16 years’ … As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.”

Pamela, of course, shares Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, with ex Tommy Lee, while Liam shares Daniel Neeson, 28, and Micheál Richardson, 30, with Natasha. Andy continued:

“I mean, this just works. And you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. Like what she’s been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself.”

That’s amazing. We truly wish the best for Liam and Pamela.

What are YOUR thoughts here??

[Images via WWHL/Bravo/YouTube/Phil Lewis/WENN]