Liam Payne Talked To Friends In Final Days About What To Do 'If He Died Suddenly': SOURCE

Liam Payne wanted to help others even after his death — and according to a shocking new report, that was at the forefront of his mind in the weeks and months leading up to his tragic passing back in October.

As we’ve been reporting, the former One Direction band member died last month in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling multiple stories from a hotel balcony. His passing was obviously a horrible tragedy, but it was one that could have been somewhat improved upon by a post-death organ donation, which had reportedly been Payne’s final desire. Sadly, that turned out to be impossible.

According to a new report by Radar Online on Thursday, a source in the Argentinian city claims that the boy band crooner had long been keen on wanting his organs donated following his death. In fact, to hear this insider tell it, Bear‘s late dad was supposedly telling friends precisely that in the weeks (!) leading up to the untimely and unforeseen end of his life:

“Liam had told his friends in the final weeks and months of his life that it was his wish to have his organs donated if he died suddenly. It was his desire to help others if he could, even if that was in death.”

Whoa. That’s so powerful for Liam to want to leave his organs behind to help others in need of transplants. And it’s obviously also bone-chilling when you consider how that was apparently front-and-center in Liam’s mind not long before he passed. So f**king eerie…

Sadly, the organ donation plan couldn’t come to fruition. The Radar Online source also claimed that the combination of drugs left behind in the 31-year-old’s system and the traumatic injuries his body suffered in the fall meant that his organs weren’t able to be saved to help others:

“But a combination of the drugs in his body at the time he died and the trauma he suffered in the fall meant that just wasn’t possible.”

So sad.

Maybe it’s minor in the grand scheme of things, but there is an uplifting point in all this: that the 1D icon wanted to help those in need even after death. That his desires bubbled up in the weeks before he actually died is so creepy and unsettling, though.

Ugh. All we can really do now is continue to send love and light to all those affected by Liam’s passing — from his son Bear to all of his friends, family members, and fans. It’s all still so heartbreaking.

