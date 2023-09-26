Lil Tay Claims 'Abusive' FATHER Was Behind Death Hoax?!

Lil Tay is BACK — with a message about her death hoax!

As Perezcious readers know, the child rapper — now a teen — who was made famous by her foul-mouthed social media vids at just 8 years old, was the subject of a wild death hoax over the summer. A day after her Instagram account announced her passing, she came forward and explained that her “account was compromised by a 3rd party” that spread the misinformation. However, many speculated it was her and her brother Jason Tian all along — in an attempt to get back into the spotlight after being yanked away in 2018 by her father Christopher Hope. While it was confirmed her account was hacked, there are those who believe Jason was somehow behind the hacking. But now there’s another theory out there, we guess?

Speaking of her dad, Lil Tay’s latest IG post definitely makes things more inneresting…

On Tuesday morning, the 14-year-old (or at least her account) shared what looks like a law firm website pic of her father on Story, captioned:

“My abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father faked my death”

WHOA! See (below):

Lil Tay claims her father faked her death in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/joYHVborbq — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2023

The internet celeb, born Tay Tian, didn’t add any more context, but we know Christopher and her mother, Angela Tian, didn’t agree on the kind of content she was putting out, and that’s why she was gone from social media for so many years.

It seems like each update just gets more and more bizarre… If what she says is true, we hope that she is safe… Those are some pretty atrocious accusations. But obviously we don’t know what to think. We don’t even know this is Tay posting at this point!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

