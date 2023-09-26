Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Spotted For First Time Since Divorce Filings -- At Disneyland! LOOK!

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater ain’t letting divorces prevent them from having some fun.

If you were wondering when we were finally going to see some pics of the controversial couple following their respective divorce filings, then your wait is over. And of all places, they were spotted at Disneyland on Friday!

In photos obtained by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi over the weekend, the pair can be seen strolling the Anaheim, California amusement park arm-in-arm in incognito mode. Yep, that’s right, the couple BOTH sported baggy hoodies and baseball caps as they were escorted around the theme park by a private tour guide. The 7 Rings singer completed her look with a pleated white tennis skirt and sheer tights, while Ethan kept it more casual in dark pants.

They may have been at the happiest place on Earth, but there’s still a lot of unhappy fans, so we’re not too surprised they opted for discrete looks…

A video shows the eyebrow-raising pair walking with a group, which sources told TMZ included friends and the Thank U, Next singer’s mom Joan and brother Frankie. See (below):

This, of course, comes just one week after Ariana officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez. Ethan, for his part, filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay in July — weeks after news of his contentious relationship with the pop star broke.

