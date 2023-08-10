Lil Tay Is ALIVE! See Her Statement!

Lil Tay is alive?!?

On Wednesday morning the internet was rocked by an announcement on her Instagram page claiming she had passed away. Not only that, it said her older brother Jason Tian was also dead — and there was an ongoing investigation into their deaths!

Well, the 14-year-old has now come forward to officially DENY that announcement in a shocking statement to TMZ. She wrote:

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

Wow! So what the heck happened?! How did that announcement get posted in the first place? Lil Tay says she got HACKED:

“My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’.”

Wow! Her legal name is now Tay Tian. Inneresting. So even if something had happened, police in LA and Vancouver wouldn’t have been asked about the right person. Of course, that was one of many clues there was something fishy about this entire story. There was also the fact her father, Christopher Hope, refused to confirm her death.

TMZ confirmed THIS statement came directly from Tay’s family. The IG post that started it all has now been deleted.

What an emotional roller coaster the last 24 hours has been for fans! But it sounds like it was a lot worse for the poor little girl in the eye of the hurricane! Can you imagine someone else putting out a death hoax about you — from YOUR social media accounts??

