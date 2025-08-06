Lil Tay Claps Back At Critics Of Her 'Creepy' OnlyFans -- And Thanks The Guys Who've Been Waiting Since She Was 10...

Lil Tay made headlines this week after launching an OnlyFans page immediately after turning 18 years old. And not for her financial success.

It’s been deemed a “creepy” move for her AND her subscribers. After all, she went viral as a child rapper. Folks are definitely taking her “freshly 18” branding as a lure for folks that were waiting for the famous kid to be legal.

Lil Tay — who proclaimed herself the “youngest flexer of the century” when she was gaining fame as a 10-year-old rapper getting into feuds with other stars — is taking that same energy into her response to critics.

After seeing the flood of comments calling this “sad” or “sick” or “gross” the Sucker 4 Green artist posted a trio of videos in which she responds directly to the “haters.” In one she actually brags about being “the youngest one doing it” — only it now meaning adult content instead of rap beefs:

“I’m still the youngest one doing it. For all the grown ass haters, who’ve been hating since I was nine years old, look at me now! What y’all got to say? Y’all been doubting me for seven years. You can hate on me all you want, you can’t say Lil Tay ain’t winning.”

She also encouraged everyone to chase their dreams:

“So for everybody out there, do whatever the hell you want with your life. Who gives a f*ck what people have to say?”

We have to say, that’s drastically less inspirational considering the context… But what’s worse is that she then thanked those “who pre-ordered since 2018”:

“And remember this — Lil Tay rich and finna get richer! Oh yeah, and thank you to all my supporters who pre-ordered since 2018, or whenever you did.”

Does she mean guys online who were waiting all that time for her adult content to drop? It really sounds like that, right?? If so Ewwwwwwwww…

You can see that vid and others for yourself HERE.

BTW, the teen did assure all the content was legal, that she’d filmed it all after turning 18 years old. Over the weekend she explained ahead of the page’s launch:

“The night of my 18th birthday, one minute past midnight, I got to work. I filmed all the content and it’s finally coming out tomorrow. This is for everybody that has preordered since, like, 2023. It’s coming. It’s finally here. Everybody that’s preordered.”

Isn’t the fact she has to assure everyone of that creepy enough to drive guys away??

