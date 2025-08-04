Lil Tay Swears All OnlyFans Content Was Filmed AFTER She Turned 18... But How?

Lil Tay is freshly 18 and has already earned more than a million on OnlyFans — in record speed! But HOW?!

The rapper launched her NSFW page on Sunday and quickly revealed she made over $1 million in just the first three hours. Insane. That’s more than Bhad Bhabie and Bella Thorne made! All over her Instagram and OnlyFans page, Tay claimed all the content was taken at “12:01 AM on [her] 18th birthday” — so she was a legal adult for it all.

Her birthday is July 29 — so that gave her just under a week to scramble to put a ton of content together, such as pics of herself in a “Pornstar in Training” t-shirt, which she shared on Instagram when announcing the launch. See HERE. And she insisted everything she was posting to start the page was taken at that time — when she was “freshly” legal! She’s promoting that point hard. Ick.

Guess she just stockpiled a ton of it to last her through this initial rush of subscribers… And she gave herself a buffer since the account wasn’t created on her birthday — but shortly after. In that short time, the controversial star also had to fight her family to make this new venture happen. In a TikTok Live ahead of the release, she explained on Saturday:

“The night of my 18th birthday, one minute past midnight, I got to work. I filmed all the content and it’s finally coming out tomorrow. This is for everybody that has preordered since, like, 2023. It’s coming. It’s finally here. Everybody that’s preordered.”

She seemingly read off someone’s comment that said, “I’ve been waiting since 2018.” Tay remarked:

“Well, tomorrow’s your lucky day, I guess.”

WTF.

She’s saying this is for the people who sexualized her WHEN SHE WAS A LITERAL CHILD!? Guys, she said she was 9 in 2018!!!! That’s disgusting! (FWIW, there have been some confusions about her actual age back then and she never clarified — but still, she was a kid, no matter what.) BTW, 2023 is when she went viral for a death hoax! So, that’s also a wild date to be referring back to, especially in this context!

The young singer also explained that she wanted to launch her page “even sooner” than she did, but she had “to wait for verification” and fend off her concerned family:

“My family is just… they’re like. Everybody’s being a bitch. Not gonna lie. Everybody’s being a bitch. But they’re not stopping this bag, they’re not stopping this bag. Trust.”

The former child star later claimed that several adult entertainment companies reached out to try to sign her ahead of her 18th birthday — but she wanted to do this all on her own:

“A whole lot of agencies have been hitting me up, have hit me up even before my birthday, because they were like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s gonna drop the link.’ They’re like, ‘We’ll give you 30 to 40 Ms to sign with us and drop the link with us.’ I’m like, why would I need you, though? I am the bag. I don’t need you to give me a bag. Don’t need your petty 30 to 40 mil. Like, come on.”

When another viewer suggested this was going to “ruin” her life, she clapped back:

“I don’t think 50 mil is going to ruin my life.”

Shortly after, a man who appears to be her brother, Jason Tian — who has said in the past that he was his sister’s manager — shows up in the room and demands she turn off the livestream, arguing that there’s no way Tay is going to “drop the link” and urged her not to do what “some f**king weirdos on the internet” want her to. But the musician fought back — and clearly won the battle, ultimately…

Oof.

The timeline is nuts…

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

