Lilo & Stitch Actor's Autopsy Report Reveals Upsetting New Details About His Death

New information is coming to light about the death of David Hekili Kenui Bell.

Back in June, Jalene Kanani Bell broke the sad news that her brother passed away at just 46 — right after he made his big screen debut as the “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the live-action Lilo & Stitch. There weren’t a lot of details about David’s passing… until now.

An autopsy report obtained by People on Tuesday, and issued by the Hawaii Police Department over two months after his death, listed four “pathological diagnoses”: acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity. According to The Cleveland Clinic, atherosclerosis is the “buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls,” also known as plaque. It can “cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow” or burst, “leading to a blood clot.”

The report noted that David “complained of difficulty breathing” before he died. Emergency crews attempted to save the actor, who had defibrillator pads on his chest, an airway in his mouth, a blood pressure cuff on his right upper arm, an IV line in his left arm, and an intraosseous needle in his left lower leg. The autopsy also found David had stasis dermatitis, a skin condition caused by poor blood circulation in the legs, as well as edema, swelling in the lower limbs caused by fluid buildup. His toxicology screening also came back, showing no signs of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Per People, there is no official cause or manner of death listed in the report. However, it looks like David was battling some serious health problems before he tragically died. So sad…

