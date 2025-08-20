Brandon Blackstock’s Pregnant Daughter Savannah Breaks Silence On Death

Brandon Blackstock‘s daughter Savannah is opening up about her deep loss.

Weeks after her 48-year-old father died after a three-year skin cancer battle, Savannah took to Instagram on Tuesday to share sentimental photos with the music manager over the years. Opening up about her favorite things about her dad, she wrote:

“My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day.”

Sounds like they had a really beautiful relationship.

The last few months of his life offered an opportunity for their bond to grow even stronger, especially as they connected over their faith, she shared:

“Over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus. He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word and we did it together. He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

How special.

Savannah, who is currently expecting another child with her husband Quentin (they already share a 3-year-old son, Lake, and welcomed “another beautiful girl named Julianna” into their family recently), concluded:

“I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind. “

Aw. See below:

Such a heartbreaking loss. We’re so sorry Brandon won’t be around to meet her little girl and watch her family grow. Sending her so much love.

