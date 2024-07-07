Bravo Feud! Lindsay Hubbard Says Dorinda Medley Cost Her A Spot On The Traitors By Leaking Her Pregnancy To Producers!

Do we have an IRL traitor in our midst? Did Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley get Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard booted from the upcoming season of The Traitors? Here is the deal…

In case you missed it, the 37-year-old former publicist announced on Thursday that she is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend. However, that was not the first time fans heard Lindsay was pregnant! Before Season 3 of The Traitors began filming last month, an anonymous tipster claimed to Deuxmoi that said:

“Looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a class of day-old Prosecco. This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret in this realm of deceit. But, when a certain Bravo Dame caught wind, she went berserk to producers. Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a roof with, but a beau as well. Guest honesty really is the best policy, even when playing games.”

Fans quickly figured out that the tip was about Dorinda, Lindsay, and her Summer House co-star Ciara Miller! How did they come to that conclusion? For starters, Dorinda had her Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars stay at her home in the Berkshires, where she and her guests famously tend to go “berserk.” The other clues? Lindsay and Ciara share an ex! They both dated Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. And, of course, it was announced in June that both Dorinda and Ciara would star in Season 3 of the show. So, with all that in mind, it didn’t take long for folks to realize the drama was between the two women!

But is the tip true, though? Did Dorinda allegedly leak Lindsay’s pregnancy to production – thus getting her axed from the show and replaced by Ciara? Well, according to Lindsay, she is a traitor! Bravo fan account @tasteof_reality shared a post on Instagram about the rumor, and she appeared to confirm it on Friday, saying in the comments section:

“That was awful! Super disappointing and sad.”

Whoa! See the post (below):

It is messed up for Dorinda to share the news before Lindsay. Oof. However, a Bravo source was quick to shut down the rumor. They insisted to Us Weekly that “there is absolutely no truth to that” despite Lindsay’s belief.

Hmm. Who do YOU believe, Perezcious readers? Do you think Dorinda cost Lindsay a spot on The Traitors by leaking her pregnancy? Sound OFF in the comments below!

