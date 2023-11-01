Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Talks Going Through ‘All Of The Feels’ After Ex Carl Radke 'Blew Up' Her Life!

Lindsay Hubbard finally shared her (full) side of the story! And she didn’t hold back on the details of her messy breakup with Carl Radke!

When Carl ended his engagement to Summer House co-star less than three months before they were set to say their wedding vows in Mexico, he rocked the Bravo world. It seemed to come out of nowhere as they were celebrating and preparing the final details for the ceremony just days before the split happened. Even Lindsay was “completely blindsided” when the 38-year-old reality star “blew up [her] entire life” and called off the wedding, as she told Us Weekly in an interview!

To this day, she doesn’t fully understand why Carl really ended things! She told the outlet they argued as any couple does sometimes. However, their arguments were never so massive that it would have warranted them breaking up. It wasn’t until the final days of the summer that Lindsay explained things began to go downhill:

“Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

Lindsay did say things were stressful with planning a wedding and filming the new season of Summer House this year, adding:

“It’s high-stress. [Plus, we were] filming all summer. I think people got in his ear, [but] it’s not normal to call off a wedding because you had a couple of arguments.”

Innerestingly enough, we’ve heard the former couple were constantly disagreeing with each other. Carl and Lindsay’s friend and co-star Kyle Cooke said they were “in constant couple’s therapy ever since they basically started dating.” According to him, it got to the point where the only time they were able to communicate with each other was during their sessions.

But Lindsay is making it seem things weren’t fighting as much as others have made it seem! Hmm. It’s important to note she feels Kyle “always had it out for [her] and “thinks [she’s] the one who’s in the wrong.” So we guess everyone should take his perception of the exes’ relationship with a grain of salt!

When Carl did pull the plug on their relationship, Lindsay was obviously heartbroken, especially since he betrayed her “trust!” She recalled going through “all of the feels” post-split, saying:

“The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash. I process [things] by talking about my emotions, and my friends allowed me that space. I was able to regain my strength and [the] confidence of like, OK, I can do this. The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again.”

How did Carl break the trust between them? After filming ended, Lindsay said he reached out to producers, set up the cameras, and manipulated her into a conversation — just so he could break up with her on camera:

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary.”

Big ick! Carl could have had the decency to end things between them off camera, at least. It’s already hard enough for someone to hear their partner wants to break up, but then to have purposefully planned to have such a vulnerable moment filmed is so messed up. We’re getting flashbacks to when Arie Luyendyk Jr. blindsided Becca Kufrin and brought cameras to end his engagement during season 22 of The Bachelor!

What made the situation even more difficult for Lindsay, she said that “the whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.” Ugh! She didn’t even get time to process what happened! Fortunately, months after the split, Lindsay is in a better place with everything:

“I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

Good for her!!! No need to waste tears or time on someone who couldn’t even break up with you off-camera! What are your thoughts on Carl and Lindsay’s split? Let us know in the comments below!

