‘Blindsided’?? Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard ‘Devastated’ After Carl Radke Dumped Her!

Lindsay Hubbard is going through it after her breakup with Carl Radke!

ICYMI, news broke on Thursday that the Summer House stars called off their engagement just months before their wedding in Mexico, and that Carl had been the one who ended things… on camera. Oof.

A source told ET:

“The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.”

Damn. So what went wrong? That answer is still unknown right now. However, it sounds like Lindsay understandably has been a wreck since the breakup!

An Us Weekly source said the 37-year-old reality star was “blindsided” and “devastated” by Carl’s decision:

“It’s all so raw. The dust hasn’t settled with it yet.”

But do you know what made Lindsay even more upset? The insider noted that the 38-year-old salesman was “so mean” to “call off the wedding on camera,” adding:

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

Not wrong! It’s a pretty s**tty move!

And unfortunately for Lindsay, she will have to deal with the cameras for a little longer because even though filming for season 8 “had already wrapped,” production was “picking it back up” to capture the aftermath of their split.

All this being said, though, the insider did mention that Lindsay and Carl “might get back together tomorrow.” Huh. So we’ll have to see what happens!

Luckily, everyone will get a front row seat to the drama whether or not they remain broken up. Reactions??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]