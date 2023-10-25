Why Summer House’s Carl Radke Really Ended His Engagement To Lindsay Hubbard!

What led to the breakup between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke? Their longtime friend and co-star is spilling the tea!

As Summer House fans know, the two were happily celebrating their engagement and in the final stages of preparing for their wedding in November when the 38-year-old reality star dumped her seemingly out of the blue two months ago. This was all caught on camera, mind you! The guy couldn’t wait until they stopped rolling to end things with her!

The breakup came as a shock to viewers. Even Lindsay had been “blindsided.” But if you ask some of their pals and castmates, they saw this split coming from a mile away! Why? According to Kyle Cooke, things were never easy between the exes. From the very beginning of their relationship, he confirmed the former couple were in couple’s therapy. In fact, at times, that was the only place where they “could communicate” with each other! Kyle explained to E! News:

“It’s no secret that they’ve been in constant couple’s therapy ever since they basically started dating. From my perspective, there were times where I was like, ‘Man, it’s almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.”

Even though Lindsay and Carl were in individual and couple’s counseling, it didn’t help their problems. No matter what the two tried, they weren’t able to get in sync. It got to the point where they only spoke to each other through a “third party” person in the room. And becoming fed up with their relationship dynamic, Carl decided to throw in the towel in August. Kyle said:

“It’s almost like they couldn’t even communicate anymore without a third party, and Carl was like, ‘That is not how I’m gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.”

Oof. The marriage was never going to work if they weren’t able to talk to each other. Despite the questionable way Carl ended things, it seems like breaking up was the best thing for the couple to do – well, if what Kyle is sharing is true.

Lindsay hasn’t addressed their co-star’s comments, but she already told fans she did “not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.” Perhaps Lindsay feels Carl didn’t give couple’s therapy a fair shot? Did he really put in the effort to work on their communication? Is there a chance Kyle doesn’t know the full story? Hmm…

Although Carl pulled the plug on their relationship, it sounds like he is “hurting” just like Lindsay. Kyle insisted his best friend is heartbroken over how things turned out:

“I want to emphasize they’re both hurting. This is a very unfortunate situation. I think Carl has tried very, very hard to be as respectful as possible. Yes, he’s the one who called it off and he’s giving her space. He’s basically homeless letting her live in the apartment that they both pay for. But he drew the line in the sand.”

Yikes…

What a sad and messy situation! We’ll have to wait to see what went down when Summer House airs again, but everyone seems to be in for a very intense season! Thoughts on what Kyle said, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments…

