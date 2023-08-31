Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke BREAK UP While Filming Wedding Episodes!

Brace yourselves, Summer House fans. Because things are about to become awkward in the Hamptons as Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are over!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair ended their engagement just a few months before their wedding was supposed to happen in Mexico — and it was his idea to break up! WHAT?! A source for the outlet on Thursday:

“Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.”

An insider for Us Weekly also confirmed the split was caught on camera during filming for the wedding preparations for season 8. Wow. As for why Carl suddenly ended things between them? That remains a mystery for now. However, the two seemed happy these past few weeks! In fact, just a two weeks ago, Lindsay even attended her bridal shower at the Moxy East Village’s Cathédrale in New York City. Several of their castmates were on the guest list, including best friend Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher.

Carl even showed up at the end, sporting a huge grin and carrying a bouquet of flowers for Lindsay! See (below):

So what happened between these two?! Why did he suddenly change his mind?! Do not tell us we have another Scandoval situation in our midst…

Needless to say, Summer House viewers are dying to know what led to this breakup and want the new season to come soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you see this coming? Sound OFF in the comments below!

