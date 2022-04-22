How Lionel & Nicole Richie Feel About Sofia’s Engagement To Elliot Grainge!

It sounds like Lionel and Nicole Richie cannot wait to welcome Elliot Grainge into the family after he popped the question to Sofia Richie this week!

In case you missed it, the 23-year-old revealed on Instagram Wednesday that her man proposed while at the Four Seasons Hualalai just after one year of dating. She wrote alongside several pictures of the proposal and her massive sparkling ring:

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot”

Aww! Many have since reacted to the surprise engagement – including her ex Scott Disick! On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a picture of himself on a boat in Miami, writing in the caption:

“In the 305 just call me good luck chuck.”

What does this have to say about the engagement news? Well, it actually refers to the 2007 film Good Luck Chuck in which Charlie has a curse where his ex-girlfriends have all found their husbands after sleeping with him. LOLz!!!

And although Scott seems to have jokes about the future nuptials, how does her family feel about the whole thing? A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they were not exactly shocked by the engagement since things between Sofia and Elliot had been serious for a while:

“Sofia and Elliot are so excited about their engagement. Their relationship has been serious for a while, so their engagement was not a big surprise to anyone.”

As for her father Lionel and sister Nicole, the insider explained that they are ecstatic by the happy news:

“Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them. Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small.”

In fact, the sentiment seems to ring true as Nicole posted about the engagement on Instagram Stories. She joked over a snapshot of herself standing with her sister while showing off the diamond ring:

“Can’t wait to find a way to make this about me.”

Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole, also shared a picture from the proposal on his Insta Stories, sweetly writing:

“My two favorites…I’m so happy for you both…couldn’t have picked better people.”

Sounds like Elliot is being welcomed into the family with open arms — but that (clearly) is not a surprise!

