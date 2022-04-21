How Scott Disick Reacted To Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Scott Disick just had the BEST reaction to finding out his ex-girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, is engaged!

After the 23-year-old revealed that her beau Elliot Grainge had popped the question while at the Four Seasons Hualalai after just one year of dating, the Talentless founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the news!

Posting a photo of himself cruising through Miami waters in a massive speedboat, the reality star, who split from the model in May 2020, captioned the photo:

“In the 305 just call me good luck chuck”

What does that have to do with the engagement news? A whole damn lot actually!

As film buffs know, the 38-year-old is referencing the 2007 film Good Luck Chuck which followed a cursed dentist named Charlie (played by Dane Cook) as he discovered his ex-girlfriends had all found true love after sleeping with him. Sound familiar?! LOLz!! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The quip wasn’t lost on Disick’s fans, who took to the comment section to laugh along with him, saying:

“Scott you are too funny at least you’re able to make a joke out of all of this ” “I’m very happy for Sofia but this is honestly So funny.” “This made me laugh way too hard” “ This reference”

Of course, Sofia’s engagement comes shortly after Scott’s baby momma Kourtney Kardashian also moved on with Travis Barker! So we wouldn’t have been surprised if he was more in his feels about all this — we mean, what kind of message is the universe sending him, right?! But it’s nice to see that Scott’s not thinking too deeply about these engagements and is instead just finding the humor in the moment. What about YOU, Perezcious readers?! Do you find this as funny as Scott? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Sofia Richie/Instagram & GQ/YouTube]