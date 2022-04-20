Scott Disick Spotted Having Flirty 3-HOUR Conversation With Kardashian Outcast Larsa Pippen!

Sticking together?!

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen — who have both had a rocky time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan after relationship/friendship falling outs — were spotted enjoying each other’s company while in Miami, Florida on Tuesday!

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with DailyMail.com, the duo were seen sitting poolside while celebrating their friend David Einhorn‘s birthday. In photos obtained by the outlet, they were seen laying on sun loungers at The Setai Hotel. Larsa, who had a very public falling out with the KarJenners in 2020 in part thanks to Kanye West and her past with Tristan Thompson, was seen rocking a plunging black top, tight black pants, sunglasses, and a gold chain necklace. Scott wore a partially unbuttoned navy shirt and black shorts. Ch-ch-check out their encounter HERE!

As you can see, it looked like the pair had a lot of catching up to do! They are said to have sat there for three full hours — and the only time their conversation was interrupted was when Larsa dashed away to use the ladies room. Whoa! What could they have been discussing for all that time??

Interestingly, the Talentless founder’s new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson was also in attendance but she was not pictured in any of the photographs. Must not have been that close to Scott if she didn’t end up on camera… Wonder what she thought of the chat!

As Perezcious readers know, two years ago, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife made headlines when her feud with the famous family went public. Things between her and former bestie Kim Kardashian grew complicated as Larsa began to get close to Ye, who would supposedly call her early in the morning to vent. When she couldn’t take the wake up calls anymore, Larsa blocked the rapper’s number, a decision she claims led to the downfall of her relationship with the family, she told the Hollywood Raw podcast:

“[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking… I don’t even know what. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

On those phone calls, she added:

“He used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, ‘I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.’ I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y, and Z.”

Sounds like a lot for one person to handle!

Things took a turn for the worse when she suddenly blocked his calls, she continued:

“Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him.”

Thankfully, in January, she revealed that the beef is finally behind them and that she is beginning to mend her relationship with the SKIMS founder. Through it all, though, she’s had Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy by her side! Last year, the duo were spotted out to lunch in Miami. Sources at the time insisted Disick had “no hard feelings” toward Larsa as he displayed his loyalty amid the drama. Seems they’ve managed to stay thick as thieves despite all the tension!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts on this unexpected reunion (below)!

[Image via Scott Disick/Larsa Pippen/Instagram]