Comparing What Lionel Richie Says About Sofia's New Fiancé With What He Said About Scott Disick!

Lionel Richie has spoken! And the American Idol judge is markedly less judgmental when it comes to his baby girl’s new man!

For those who missed the happy news last week, Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Elliot Grainge got engaged after just a little over a year of dating. However, the couple have known each other since they were kids thanks to Lionel’s connection to Elliot’s father, Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group.

It’s one of the big reasons the Hello singer is so pleased with his daughter’s choice in betrothed!

Speaking to Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the Grammy winner gushed:

“I love Elliot, I’ve known him since he was 12… It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is.”

You’d think their familiarity would have made it easier when Elliot went old school and asked Lionel for his permission to propose. But apparently the 28-year-old got super anxious about it:

“He was a nervous wreck. Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out.”

But he was happy to give his blessing to Elliot:

“As a papa and as a dad, you know, that’s my little girl, so she is in good hands.”

So sweet!

Obviously though we can’t help but note the wild contrast with what Lionel had to say about her previous relationship — with Scott Disick! The crooner was clearly never OK with his teen daughter dating the much older reality star. He told The Daily Telegraph back in 2018:

“She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise. Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and [he] looked at me and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute and you’ll figure it out.’ My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!”

He later laughingly said he was “scared to death” of his daughter dating Disick.

He may have joked, but his actions showed he wasn’t happy about the pairing. Like when he banned the then-34-year-old from attending major family events like his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

Clearly a big difference with the new guy! Of course, the most important thing is what Sofia thinks, and thankfully Lionel reports she’s “so happy” with her new fiancé!

What do YOU think of the engagement news??

