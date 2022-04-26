Is Kris Jenner ENGAGED?!

Wait, could Kris Jenner secretly be engaged to Corey Gamble?!

The 66-year-old has found love again with her 41-year-old boyfriend, but thus far, they’ve never really hinted that they would take it further than just a serious relationship. But could marriage secretly be on the horizon, without the world aware?! Because a scene in the most recent episode of The Kardashians might just indicate that!

During the latest new ep of the family’s Hulu series, the world-famous momager can be seen trying to give a pep talk to daughter Khloé Kardashian while the latter prepares for a guest appearance on The Late Late Show with host James Corden. As Kris and her 37-year-old daughter are chatting — and as Corden comes into the room to give Khloé his own pep talk — fans took notice of something VERY interesting in the shot!

It all first came to a head on Reddit, where one user posted a screenshot of Kris’ left hand caught on camera with a big ol’ diamond ring on THAT finger! Along with the pic, the Redditor pondered the big question:

“Ummmm, are Kris and Corey engaged? That’s a huge ring…”

You can see the screenshot in question HERE, and yes, that is a huge ring!

Immediately, other Redditors opened up with their thoughts regarding the ring sighting, too. FWIW, most of the responses on that social media site were pretty skeptical about whether Kris and Corey would ever actually tie the knot:

“If I had to guess, Kris probably bought it herself.” “If I had the amount of money she does I’d probably do the same thing. It was like what Samantha did in the first sex in the city movie – she had worked hard and wanted something for herself to cherish” “Kris will never get married again lol They all have worn huge diamond rings on that finger and everyone assumes their engaged” “I think Corey knows that marriage is never happening with Kris. She’d be a fool lol.”

Hmmm…

Seems like a healthy dose of skepticism, doesn’t it? TBH, we would be pretty surprised if Kris decided to ever walk down the aisle again. But hey, you never know! Look no further than how her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian has found true love once more in her own life!

Of course, Kris and Corey have been going strong for quite a while now. That doesn’t mean it’s been without drama, though. As Perezcious readers will recall, Kanye West accused Corey of cheating on the momager earlier this year in a since-deleted Instagram post. And there was that awkward moment caught on camera involving Corey and Kylie Jenner that resurfaced on social media last month.

But other than those, um, issues, perhaps there’s some kind of forever-love here??

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Kris and Corey down in the comments (below)!

