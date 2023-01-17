Lisa Marie Presley's 14-Year-Old Twins 'Deeply Traumatized' By Her Sudden Death

Oh, this is heartbreaking.

Lisa Marie Presley’s children are having a very tough time processing the sudden loss of their mother. As we’ve been following, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child died at just 54 years old on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California home. She later passed away in a nearby hospital.

The doting mother leaves behind her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with her other ex-husband Michael Lockwood. As you can imagine, the girls are struggling in the wake of her death.

According to sources close to the family who spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, the twins are “deeply traumatized,” as the outlet put it, by the loss of their mother. Since Lisa Marie passed, they have not returned home — and they do not plan to anytime soon. Instead, Harper and Finley have spent a lot of time at Priscilla’s home in LA, accompanied by Riley, as they all lean on each other for support to get through this tragic time.

The girls’ father, Michael, has been very present and making sure the teenagers’ needs are met during this difficult time as well. We’re so glad they have their father and other family members looking out for them right now. What a young age to lose their mother.

Sadly, this isn’t the first shocking loss the twins have had to grapple with in their short lives. In 2020, the girls also had to say goodbye to their stepbrother Benjamin Keough after he died by suicide. Less than one year after the loss, Lisa Marie sold the family home because it was too traumatic for everyone. Seems like they will probably do the same thing this time around.

It is certainly understandable why the home would be triggering to the kids. As we reported, a housekeeper discovered the singer-songwriter in cardiac arrest in her bedroom just as Danny (who was living with her at the time) got home from dropping the twins off at school. He immediately began CPR while they waited for paramedics to arrive. EMTs were able to regain a pulse before they transported her to the hospital.

Given the severity of the situation, doctors placed the star into a medically-induced coma shortly after she arrived at the hospital, and the family decided to sign a DNR order. This prohibited staff from attempting to resuscitate the musician in the instance of a subsequent medical emergency. After a second cardiac arrest occurred, Lisa Marie was pronounced dead, all this according to TMZ sources.

The Lights Out vocalist will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son and father. At this time, an official cause of death has not been revealed. The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office is waiting on the results of a toxicology report before determining the cause. Our thoughts are with the entire Presley family — especially the young girls — as they grieve this tragedy. R.I.P.

