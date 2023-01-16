American Idol Contestant C.J. Harris Dead At 31

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol star, has tragically passed away.

The vocalist suffered a heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama, a family member told TMZ early Monday morning. He was just 31 years old. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to People the fan favorite singer was transported to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, but despite CPR efforts, his life was unable to be preserved. So tragic, and so young.

If you don’t remember, CJ made it to the final six during Season 13 of the hit show back in 2014. See his charming audition (below):

Jessica Meuse, a fellow season 13 competitor, remembered CJ in a touching Instagram post:

“Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it. I’ll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world.”

She emotionally concluded:

“There are a lot of things I realize I will never understand — you leaving us so soon is one of those things.”

See her full post (below):

So, so sad. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via CJ Harris/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]