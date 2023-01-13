Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland In Memphis -- Next To Her Son & Father

Lisa Marie Presley is going to be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee — next to her late son Benjamin Keough, and her father, the one and only Elvis Presley.

As you know, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Lisa Marie sadly didn’t pull through and passed away at the hospital. Through Deadline, a representative for the 54-year-old’s daughter Riley Keough confirmed she’ll be laid to rest at the iconic Elvis estate, saying:

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

The New York Times reported earlier today fans and followers were gathered at the famous estate, leaving notes and flowers in memoriam of the late songstress.

Lisa Marie referred to Graceland being her final resting place once in 2003 when she released a song called Lights Out. The lyrics read:

“Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis

Ooh, that’s where my family’s buried and gone (gone)

Oh yeah

Last time I was there I noticed a space left

Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah

In the damn back lawn”

Our hearts continue to be with her family and loved ones. Sending love and light.

