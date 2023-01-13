Michael Jackson's Estate Speaks Out About Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The family of The King of Pop is mourning The King of Rock’s daughter…

Michael Jackson’s estate is opening up about the sudden passing of his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. In an emotional statement on Instagram, they mourned the “tragic loss” while reflecting on MJ’s “love” for Lisa Marie, to whom he was married from 1994 to 1996. They shared:

“We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together.”

The estate went on to express their condolences to the 54-year-old’s family, concluding:

“Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time. — The Estate of Michael Jackson”

We cannot imagine how challenging this must be for them all!

The Thriller singer was one of Lisa Marie’s four ex-husbands. She was first wed to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, welcoming two children, Ben, who died in 2020 at 27, and Riley, 33. After her two-year romance with the Beat It superstar, she briefly married Nicolas Cage (from 2002 to 2004) before tying the knot with Michael Lockwood in 2006 and welcoming 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. They split in 2016.

Out of all the romances, her most controversial marriage was definitely with the Jackson 5 alum. The pair first met in 1975 when Lisa Marie was around 7 years old and Michael was about 16. Decades later, they formed a friendship in 1992 (despite the 10-year age gap) — which would soon turn into a rocky romance!

After forming a solid bond mostly via frequent phone calls, the pair grew closer while MJ was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in 1993. Lisa Marie, who believed he was innocent, offered a supportive shoulder to him. Once he settled the case, Michael fast-tracked his romance with the Jailhouse Rock star’s only child, proposing to her over the phone in ‘93 and getting married in ‘94 (just days after she finalized her divorce from her first husband). Later that year, they flaunted some major PDA while appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards together. She was even introduced as “Mrs. Michael Jackson.” Check it out for yourself (below):

Sadly, things quickly went downhill from there…

In part due to the dancer’s addiction to painkillers, the pair began to have issues. The Dirty Laundry songstress reportedly urged her husband to go to rehab (though she would later deny knowledge of his drug use during their marriage). By December 1995, the romance had ended. Lisa Marie was the one to call it quits filing divorce papers, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The case was finalized in August 1996, but according to Presley via Entertainment Weekly, they were still together on and off for four years afterward.

Despite their hardships, when Jackson died in 2009, Lisa Marie insisted any bad blood between the two had died with him, telling Oprah Winfrey:

“When we were together, we were really in love and then we had the rough patches.”

It’s nice to see MJ’s estate pay tribute to his ex. R.I.P.

