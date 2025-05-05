Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

It’s All About The Details For Lisa’s 2025 Met Gala Look!

Lisa of Blackpink Met Gala red carpet 2025

The devil is in the details!

Lisa of BLACKPINK fame has arrived on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton — and it’s safe to say her debut isn’t one to miss! See (below):

The pop star cuts out a svelte figure in a sheer blazer paired with even sheerer tights — and if you zoom in, you can see Louis Vuitton on her nails and fashionable faces printed on her short shorts. What fine detailing!

Superfine for sure!

Reactions?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 16:28pm PDT

Share This