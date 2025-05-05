It’s All About The Details For Lisa’s 2025 Met Gala Look!

The devil is in the details!

Lisa of BLACKPINK fame has arrived on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton — and it’s safe to say her debut isn’t one to miss! See (below):

Mesmorized at the idea of being this close to #LISA at the #MetGala ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/LgFG0Go79q — MTV (@MTV) May 5, 2025

The pop star cuts out a svelte figure in a sheer blazer paired with even sheerer tights — and if you zoom in, you can see Louis Vuitton on her nails and fashionable faces printed on her short shorts. What fine detailing!

Superfine for sure!

Reactions?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]